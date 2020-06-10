United Airlines updates COVID-19 policy to require travelers to take health self-assessment at check-in

United Airlines wants to know more about your health.

Summer air travel has seen a drastic uptick in the last month as coronavirus restrictions around the country begin to loosen. And as travel demand increases, United Airlines, which is planning on restoring flight service to 150 U.S. and Canadian destinations in July, is increasing its safety protocols.

The Chicago-based carrier will be asking all passengers to take health self-assessment questionnaires as part of the check-in process before their flight.

The “Ready-to-Fly” checklist will be implemented as part of United’s CleanPlus initiative, which the brand rolled out in partnership with Clorox in late May.

"Our health experts are pleased to play a role in helping people travel more safely and we worked closely with United to develop a health self-assessment for its customers to better ensure precautions are taken before beginning their journey,” said Dr. James Merlino, Chief Clinical Transformation Officer at Cleveland Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center and a United CleanPlus advisor, in a press release.

The assessment will ask passengers to confirm that they have not experienced COVID-19 symptoms in the last 14 days as part of their flight check-in.

Passengers will be required to review a checklist of 13 items and “accept” that none of them apply – such as having a cough, fever, shortness of breath, or other such symptoms related to COVID-19. Guests must also confirm they have not been diagnosed with the virus in the last 21 days or had contact with someone experiencing symptoms in the past 14 days.

As part of the increased safety measures, passengers will also be required to both agree to and wear a mask while on board.

Those who are unable to accept the terms of the checklist will, however, be able to reschedule their flight for a later time, the airline shared in a press release.

United Airlines claims they are the first major airline to introduce such measures, though other carriers like Air Canada introduced passenger health questionnaires in early May.