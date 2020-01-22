2 United Airlines passengers examined over coronavirus concerns at Chicago O’Hare

Two United Airlines passengers on a flight from Shanghai were examined upon arrival in Chicago O’Hare for exhibiting possible coronavirus symptoms on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for United Airlines confirmed to Fox News that flight 836 was met by health officials upon landing Tuesday afternoon after two passengers appeared to exhibit symptoms linked to the mysterious pneumonia-like coronavirus.

The two passengers were examined and cleared by health officials as not having the virus.

“We continue to follow CDC guidelines and remain in close contact with authorities in the United States and Asia to further ensure the safety of our customers and employees,” a statement from United Airlines to Fox News read.

Airports are stepping up screening processes for travelers arriving from the Wuhan, China, region. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has expanded health entry screenings to include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and O’Hare International Airport.

Last week, the CDC began screenings at San Francisco International Airport, John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and Los Angeles International Airport.

The infectious disease has killed at least 17 people and sickened over 400 others since it was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan. On Tuesday, the first case in the United States was confirmed – a person in their 30s in Seattle, Wash., tested positive for coronavirus. The person is in stable condition and poses “very low risk” to the public, officials said.

The virus has been characterized as being able to spread from person to person. It is currently in five countries, including the U.S., China, Thailand, South Korea and Japan.

Fox News’ Madeline Farber and Michael Hollan contributed to this report.