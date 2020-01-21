Expand / Collapse search
First case of China-linked coronavirus reported in US, federal officials say

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
At least one person in the United States is infected with the mysterious pneumonia-like virus that’s killed at least six people and sickened some 300 others since the illness was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The case of the new coronavirus was confirmed in a man in Seattle, Washington, Reuters reported.

The outbreak has now affected five countries including the US. In addition to China, officials in Thailand, South Korea, and Japan have also reported cases, according to the CDC.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates. 

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.