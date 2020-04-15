TSA releases tips for traveling during the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Flying isn't as simple as it used to be.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, airlines have seen a significant decrease in the number of travelers. While it seems that many are avoiding traveling (or are unable to due to restrictions), there are still people flying.

To help these travelers, the TSA has compiled a list of tips for handling air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a press release obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for the TSA compiled six tips based on updated information found on the TSA website's coronavirus section.

The first tip recommends that travelers bring hand sanitizer, but that they also be aware of the security regulations. Travelers are allowed to bring up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags. If the containers holding the sanitizer are larger than 3.4 ounces, however, they will need to be screened separately, which can add time to the screening process.

The next two tips remind travelers that they are allowed to bring individually wrapped alcohol wipes or anti-bacterial wipes with them, and that face masks are permitted to be worn at the security checkpoints (although travelers may be asked to adjust the mask to confirm their identity).

Also, due to various shutdowns, the TSA is allowing driver's licenses that expired on or after March 1, 2020, to be used at the screening.

Travelers are also recommended to take the items from their pockets and place them in their carry-on bag. This will allow them to avoid placing items directly in the bins.

Lastly, the TSA reminds travelers to wash their hands before and after going through the security process.