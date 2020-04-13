Social distancing: Delta starts back-to-front boarding process during coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Just plane smart?

Delta Air Lines has revised its boarding process to encourage better social distancing during the global coronavirus pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS IN THE US: STATE-BY-STATE BREAKDOWN

Introduced late last week, Delta’s new system-wide boarding procedure guides passengers with seats in the back rows of the aircraft to board first. This new process aims to “to support social distancing and reduce the instances of customers needing to pass by one another to reach their seat,” the Atlanta-based carrier explained in a statement.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The procedure will be operative through at least May 31, then potentially adjusted or extended depending on the latest developments of the COVID-19 outbreak.

There are, of course, some exceptions. Customers who need extra time and assistance remain welcome to pre-board, while those seated at the rear of the aircraft will board first, row by row, during the main boarding procedure. Diamond Medallion Members and passengers seated in Delta One or First Class can also still enter at any point during the boarding process.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The new policy marks an expansion of the metered boarding approach that the carrier debuted early April to create for greater, socially-distanced spaces between people as they enter the aircraft.

Among other efforts to promote safe travel during the coronavirus crisis, Delta has also extended adjustments for coronavirus-impacted travel plans for up to two years. Airline passengers can now cancel, change and rebook travel for the next 24-plus months to provide some much-needed "breathing room" during this time of crisis.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Delta is also offering free flights for medical professionals to travel to where they’re needed most during the ongoing outbreak.