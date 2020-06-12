TSA screens more than 500K passengers for the first time since March

It seems more people are taking to the skies.

The TSA has released its most recent travel numbers, which continue to show an increase in passenger traffic. According to the figures, TSA screened more than 500,000 passengers on Thursday for the first time since March 21.

June 11 brought in 502,209 travelers through the 440 airports at which it provides security screenings, a marked uptick from Wednesday’s 386,969.

The increase in travelers has ebbed and flowed since May, with June finally seeing a push into the 400,000s for the first time last Friday. Thursday, however, was another new high.

Though, comparatively, the screening numbers are still historically low compared to June 11 last year, when the TSA screened 2,675,687 guests.

As summer comes – a typically high-volume flying season – more people are expected to begin resuming air travel, and major airlines continue to add more flights monthly. However, some carriers have claimed it will take years to get back to pre-coronavirus levels of travel.