TSA screens 984K passengers Sunday, highest number since April

Travel is still continuing to grow.

This fall, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has continued to see record numbers of passengers coming through airports. On October 11, TSA screened 984,354 passengers – the highest single day amount since April 14, which hit 87,534.

The high number marks the fifth time in October where more than 900,000 passengers traveled through airport checkpoints, according the TSA website.

Though travel is up, it is still down compared to the previous year, which on average screened more than 2 million passengers a day.

Clearly those in the United States have been eager to travel once states eased up on COVID-19 restrictions, however, the CDC is still not recommending flights, and especially not flights with layovers, as both activities are listed at medium-high risk and high risk, respectively, according to its travel information.

Passengers have ebbed and flowed during summer and into fall, with Labor Day seeing a particularly large spike. Despite this increase in interest, experts are still suggesting Thanksgiving – historically one of the busiest travel days for airports – to be relatively quiet this year, noting a dramatic drop in purchased flights, U.K.-based aviation analytics firm OAG reported.

If you are traveling by plane, it’s important to keep your risk down by following proper safety measures.