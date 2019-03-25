'Genius' traveler sets up hammock at Charlotte airport, takes nap before flight

Hanging around the airport has never looked so enjoyable.

A traveler passing through Charlotte Douglas International Airport was spotted hanging from a hammock he set up in the early hours of Sunday morning, SWNS reports.

WATCH: NAKED MAN ATTEMPTS TO BOARD FLIGHT AT MOSCOW AIRPORT

The man, who was not identified, had even fallen asleep inside the hammock, which he appeared to have slung above the windows at one of the departures areas.

A witness says the man was eventually approached by an airport worker, after which he came down from his comfy perch.

“She tapped the hammock and his head just poked up,” eyewitness Magalli Odom told SWNS. “He looked quite tired and dozy so he must have been asleep for some time.

“I didn’t hear what was said but he was very compliant and used the chairs to help himself down,” she added. “I just thought it was genius. I only wish that I had one too.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A representative for the Charlotte Douglas International Airport was not immediately available to comment.