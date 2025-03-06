Travel warning issued for popular spring break tropical destination over crime concerns

The U.S. State Department recently issued a Level 2 travel advisory, warning travelers to exercise increased caution in the Turks and Caicos Islands due to crime.

The alert comes as the islands prepare for spring break visitors.

Most crime in the British Overseas Territory, located in the Atlantic Ocean nearly 600 miles southeast of Miami and just south of Bermuda, occurs on the Turk and Caicos' main island of Providenciales, and local police may have limited investigatory resources, according to the State Department.

In January, an Illinois sheriff's deputy, Shamone Duncan, 50, was killed in a shooting while celebrating her sister's birthday in Turks and Caicos.

Gunfire broke out outside a restaurant on Grace Bay Road and three people were shot, the Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force confirmed.

When on the islands, the State Department recommends avoiding walking alone and at night, not answering the door unless the guest is expected, and not physically resisting during robbery attempts.

They also advise preparing a contingency plan for emergency situations and enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), which provides alerts and makes it easier for authorities to find people during an emergency.

Those vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands should also check luggage carefully before leaving the U.S. to ensure it does not contain any bullets or firearms, which are illegal, according to the department.

Officials noted police strictly enforce the weapons laws, even at the airport when travelers are leaving. Travelers face arrest, jail time and heavy fines.

"Some U.S. citizens have been detained and unable to depart for several weeks or more after being found with bullets in their luggage," according to the warning.

Offenders face 12 or more years in prison.

"Though the law allows for some exceptions and discretion, the Department of State cannot guarantee your release," according to the department.

Multiple Americans were arrested in the country in 2024 after allegedly unknowingly having ammunition or bullets in their luggage while traveling back to the U.S.

Two fathers, Ryan Watson and Tyler Wenrich, were both arrested and detained in April after Turks and Caicos airport security found bullets in their luggage while they were returning from their vacations on the island.

The U.S. Embassy Nassau, located in the Bahamas, provides consular services (including assistance to victims of crime) for U.S. citizens in the Turks and Caicos Islands.