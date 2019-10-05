Tourist takes 'magical' photo evoking Van Gogh's 'Starry Night'

A tourist made a good impression when he photographed a cloudy sky that looked like it was straight from a Vincent van Gogh painting.

Doron Berlin, 31, was on holiday in Belgium when he looking up to see swirling clouds of blue and grey set against the brilliant sun and spires near Bruges' Belfry bell tower.

The scene looked just like Van Gogh's 19th-century masterpiece “The Starry Night,” so he took a snap.

TOURISTS IN VENICE FINED MORE THAN $3G FOR SKINNY DIPPING IN CANAL

The Canadian oncologist described the moment in July as "magical and beautiful.”

"The clouds were particularly striking, and the effect of the sun shining into the camera created a very interesting vortex-type look,” Berlin said. "That, mixed with the amazing architecture in Bruges and good lighting all came together for a great oil-on-canvas feel."

"I think it's got a Starry Night vibe, with the clouds and the big tower,” he added. "The cloudy sky really did look like a work of Van Gogh, and it makes you wonder if this is the type of thing that inspired him."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Post-impressionist artist Van Gogh painted “The Starry Night” in June 1889, inspired by the view from his asylum room in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France.

Scientists at the Rochester Institute of Technology and the Museum of Modern Art in New York determined the sky was painted with ultramarine and cobalt blue, while the moon was painted with Indian yellow together with zinc yellow.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

This story was originally published by SWNS.