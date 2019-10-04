Southwest flight attendant allegedly profiled Trump supporter in Facebook post; airline investigating

Southwest Airlines has confirmed an investigation into an incident regarding a flight attendant who reportedly shamed a passenger over his “Trump 45” T-shirt.

The flight attendant, who had allegedly encountered the passenger on a recent flight, later shared a picture of the man and his shirt to his own personal Facebook account, reports USA Today. Along with the photograph — which showed the man wearing a T-shirt reading “Trump 45” and “Suck it up, buttercup” — the flight attendant shared a caption that reportedly suggested the passenger was treated differently than others on the flight.

"Someone did NOT get my most Positively Outrageous Service today on my flight,” the flight attendant wrote, per USA Today. He is also said to have added hashtags reading, #notgoingtosuckitup,” “#dumpTrump” and “#eeew.”

Southwest became aware of the flight attendant’s personal Facebook post after a Chicago man posted a screengrab of the post to Southwest’s Facebook page. The airline confirmed it has since removed the post, and will "address the issue internally."

“We aim to provide outstanding service to all who travel with us,” Southwest added in a statement provided to Fox News. “The post in question does not reflect the inclusive environment we strive to provide for our Customers and Employees.”

Before Southwest removed the post, several of the responses called the airline out for allowing its flight attendant’s behavior, with some even tagging their posts with #BoycottSouthwest, USA Today reported.

The flight attendant, whose name was not revealed, reportedly removed the original post from Facebook as well, and changed his name on the platform, the outlet added.