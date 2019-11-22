Sports broadcaster calls out train passenger's bare feet on empty seat

A London sportscaster called out a train passenger on Wednesday for putting bare feet on an empty seat.

Sky Sports presenter Faye Carruthers shared a picture of the passenger on the Thameslink service train with her more than 25,000 followers. “So wrong on so many levels…#people,” she captioned.

The post drew the ire of disgusted Twitter users who found the passenger’s barefoot comfort distasteful.

COMMUTER CAUGHT BRUSHING TEETH AT LONDON RAILWAY STATION: 'DISGUSTING BEHAVIOR'

PASSENGER SHAMED FOR USING PLANE AIR VENT TO DRY 'SWEATY SOCKS'

“Why are people like this?” one Twitter user commented.

“I’d whack them with his newspaper that’s just gross,” another person wrote.

Others shared their own personal gripes while traveling, like one person who shared a series of photos of people putting their feet on empty seats – although none of them were barefoot.

“I see your pic & raise you... Small collection of 'eewwwww' things that cannot be unseen,” the person tweeted.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Another Twitter user wondered what was worse, bare feet on a train seat or “a passenger deciding to break wind very loudly on a Sunday evening heading to Southampton.”

“The man did it without a care in the world. The aroma was as bad as noise,” she tweeted.

After some commenters suspected that train passenger Carruthers photographed was a man, she later clarified it was a woman.

Everyone thinking it’s a bloke - it’s a woman,” she tweeted, “Was [very] tempted to say something and then just moved.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Not everyone, however, found the passenger’s behavior to be so bad. One person said they thought she was simply being “polite.”

“She probably thinks she’s being polite by not putting her shoes on the seat!” the Twitter user said.