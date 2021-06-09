Spain is open to Americans who are fully vaccinated for coronavirus

Spain is open to American tourists who are fully vaccinated.

News of the Mediterranean country’s reopening comes straight from the Embassy of Spain USA, which tweeted out the conditions for entry on Saturday.

Since June 7, travelers from the U.S., European Union and non-EU countries have been allowed to enter Spain so long as they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 or have met "other requirements."

To be eligible for entry, vaccinated travelers should make sure they have received vaccines that are approved by the European Medicines Agency or World Health Organization before scheduling a trip.

The European Medicines Agency currently has four vaccines that are authorized for building immunity against the novel coronavirus, including Comirnaty, Janssen, Moderna and Vaxzevria (previously COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca).

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has authorized COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, Oxford–AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, Sinopharm-BBIBP and Sinovac.

Travelers who wish to visit Spain will need to provide documentation that verifies their vaccination and health status, according to the Embassy of Spain USA.

These documents may include a vaccination certificate, negative antigen and PCR coronavirus tests that were taken 48 hours before arrival and/or a certificate that states a visitor has "recovered from COVID-19."

Additionally, the embassy noted that travelers can update their health status with the Spain Travel Health app, a government-compliant online portal where tourists can upload their pandemic-related documents and keep track of travel mandates.

In Spain, more than 3.7 million cases of coronavirus have been reported since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Dashboard.

Daily cases have been on the decline mid-April and are a far cry from the peak Spain saw on Jan. 25, which had more than 93,800 people test people test positive in a single day.

The U.S., on the other hand has had more than 33.3 million people test positive for COVID-19 throughout the pandemic. However, more than 140 million Americans have been fully vaccinated for the potentially deadly respiratory virus, according to CDC data.