Southwest Airlines issues nationwide ground stop following computer issue

Southwest Airlines issued a nationwide ground stop Friday morning, reportedly following a technical issue with its computer systems.

Passengers began reporting delayed flights as early as 5:30 a.m. (EST) via Twitter. The airline also responded to many travelers via the social media platform, apologizing for the “inconvenience” and assuring customers the technical team was working to fix the issue.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m., Southwest had told a passenger the issue was “resolved.” A short while later, a representative for Southwest Airlines told Fox News its “airport technology systems are performing normally and flights are boarding and departing.”

The cause of the technical issue was not immediately available.

Southwest’s ground stop comes amid the carrier’s ongoing cancellations due to maintenance-related issues, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The airline had also issued an operational emergency beginning last week due to an “unusual number of grounded flights,” per the Dallas Morning News.