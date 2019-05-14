Disney announces mouse ear collaborations with celebrities, famous designers

Disney parks will soon be more stylish than ever, thanks to a limited-edition collection of Mickey and Minnie Mouse ear hats and headbands designed by a slew of celebrities, fashion brands and artists.

Starting May 24, visitors to both Walt Disney World and Disneyland will be able to score merchandise from the Disney Parks Designer Collection — an inaugural partnership with 18 creatives that will run through the summer of 2020, Disney Parks Blog reports.

Notable fashion-world names set to design their own iconic mouse ears include Betsey Johnson, Alex and Ani, Heidi Klum, The Blonds, Loungefly, Coach, Vera Wang, Cupcakes and Cashmere and Karlie Kloss. Artists include Noah Fine Art, Jerrod Maruyama and Loungefly, among others.

Disney Imagineers Kim Irvine, Kevin Rafferty and Joe Rohde, too, will have a hand in the venture.

“Many of the designs in the collection take inspiration from beloved Disney characters and Disney Parks attractions,” the release states.

Though images of all the looks are not yet available, reps for the theme park alluded that many of the hats and headbands will be influenced by the creative’s signature looks — such as a bridal-inspired piece from Vera Wang, and “genuine crafted leather” headband by Coach.

“Bedazzling the most famous ears in the world is like a dream come true for me. I am still pinching myself,” supermodel Klum tweeted on May 13 of the announcement. “To all Mickey and Minnie fans — I hope you love wearing them as much as I do!”

According to the release, “even more” designs will be announced in the upcoming months.

Looks from the Disney Parks Designer Collection will be available for purchase at Disney World and Disneyland retailers as well as online through Disney’s official shop.

