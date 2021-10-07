Skydive your way to a stay at this Utah resort

Talk about making an entrance.

Why arrive by car when you can arrive by skydive? With the Above & Beyond Adventure package at the Sorrel River Ranch Resort and Spa in Moab, Utah that's exactly what guests can do. They'll meet their airplane at the nearby Canyonlands Regional Airport and parachute their way into the vacation.

Situated on the banks of the Colorado River on 240 acres between the Canyonlands and Arches National Parks, the Sorrel River Ranch is a luxury ranch catering to travelers looking for relaxation and adventure.

The four-night Above & Beyond Adventure package is available through 2021 and includes accommodations in a River View King guestroom, a secluded balcony terrace suite overlooking the Colorado River; daily breakfast and dinner for two at River Grill Restaurant; two 80-minute Relaxation Massages at Spa Moab; guided sunrise horseback ride for two; Onion Creek UTV Adventure with a private guide; and a tandem skydiving experience for two with Skydive Moab, taking off from the Canyonlands Regional Airport and landing directly within the resort.

Other complimentary experiences at Sorrel Rover Ranch include astrologer-led stargazing, a guided labyrinth journey and "zookeeper for a day," where kids about the wildlife on the ranch, feeding chickens, brushing baby goats, and decorating treats with the resort’s pastry chef.