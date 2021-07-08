Airbnb lists 'mini home' surrounded by French volcanoes

Airbnb is going to let two guests book a one-night stay in the Chaîne des Puys - Limagne Fault tectonic arena.

The short-term vacation rental platform announced it partnered with the natural mineral water Volvic to offer a Lumipod "mini home" with stunning views of the world famous Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes in France, which is surrounded by 80 volcanoes.

During the overnight trip, the two chosen guests will receive a welcome video call from their host – professional mountaineer and skyrunner Killian Jornet, go on a guided tour of a nearby natural park and eat dinner prepared by local Michelin star chef Adrien Descouls.

Other activities include a private morning yoga session, a volcanic hike designed by Jornet and a hot air balloon ride.

Bookings for the Chaîne des Puys stay will open on July 19 at 9 a.m. CEST, but Airbnb notes the property will be reserved on a "first come first serve basis," according to its press release. The cost to book the panoramic Lumipod is roughly $1 for the single night, not including taxes and fees.

The guests who secure their overnight stay are expected to arrive at the French landmark on Sept. 18, 2021, so they can enjoy their volcanic getaway.

While Airbnb’s collaborated Chaîne des Puys offering is certainly notable, it’s not the first time the vacation rental company has listed a geological wonder as a limited-time booking.

In May, the company teamed up with the Montana-based Big Sky Resort and mountaineer Conrad Anker to offer a private two-night stay in a cabin atop Andesite Mountain.

Representatives at Airbnb did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on whether the company is strategically partnering with brands to bring accommodations near natural landmarks to its site.

The Chaîne des Puys - Limagne fault tectonic arena was recognized as a "World Heritage" site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 2018.

According to the UNESCO, the fault line is "an emblematic segment of the West European Rift, created in the aftermath of the formation of the Alps, 35 million years ago."

Emmanuel Marill, Airbnb’s director of Europe, Moyen-orient & Afrique, says the company is bringing Chaîne des Puys to guests as a way to celebrate one of France’s "natural wonders."

In a statement, Marill said: "The past year demonstrated how connecting with nature is an important resource to regenerate and deal with stress. Natural parks across the country provide endless opportunities for adventure for everyone."