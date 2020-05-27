Drunk man rescued after passing out with rum bottle in lap, floating 7 miles down flooded river

You shouldn’t drink and raft – especially down a flooded river heading over a dam.

Indiana conservation officers, along with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, rescued an intoxicated man who had passed out and floated more than seven miles down the flooded Blue River Sunday, officers shared.

Officers received multiple calls about the man, who was floating down the river on a raft with a bottle of rum in his lap. When they reported to the scene, two officers were unable to awaken the man – despite throwing bags and “shouting and blowing a whistle from the bank.”

Officers launched a boat and set up a tag line across the river and sent a rescue swimmer to try and catch the man before he was swept over the Milltown Dam.

However, the inebriated man got lucky that day.

“Fortunately, a Crawford County deputy spotted the man, who washed ashore a couple of miles above the dam, and was able to reach him,” the Facebook post from the Indiana DNR read.

The man was evaluated by medical workers and then arrested without incident.