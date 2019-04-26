Screams, panic when Easyjet passenger tries to open door midflight

A passenger got more than a little difficult on an Easyjet flight from London Gatwick Airport to Pisa, Italy.

According to eyewitness accounts, a man in his 30s attempted to force open the cabin door while the plane was still flying at 30,000 feet. Other passengers were forced to restrain him until the flight landed.

SPIRIT AIRLINES FLIGHT GROUNDED OVER 'UNKNOWN ODOR,' 7 TAKEN TO HOSPITAL: REPORT

The Sun reported that passengers noticed the individual acting suspiciously before the incident. Richard Conyard who was on the plane, said the man “looked a little nervous and had a heavy coat on,” and briefly used the bathroom before attempting to force open the exit. A member of the flight crew reportedly screamed at him to stop.

After being forced away from the door, the man was placed in a seat and held there for the remainder of the flight by several men. When the plane finally landed, passengers had to remain in their seats until police arrived.

WOMAN CAUGHT SMUGGLING 19 LIZARDS THROUGH MELBOURNE AIRPORT

In a statement obtained by Fox News, the company stated “easyJet can confirm that the Captain of flight EZY8233 from London Gatwick to Pisa on 24 April requested police to meet the aircraft on arrival as a passenger made an attempt to open one of the cabin doors during the descent. While it would not have been possible to open the door due to the cabin pressurization, the crew responded quickly to ensure the passenger remained seated until landing.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The statement continued “easyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time. Safety is always easyJet's highest priority.”

This is not the first time a passenger has tried to force open the door of a plane.

Three people were recently detained at Moscow’s International Airport for opening the emergency exit before their plane took off. They claimed to have seen flames shooting from the engine. They were eventually detained by authorities while their fellow passengers were moved to another plane.