Roller coasters in Denmark limited to one family or party per train: report

Roller coasters are about to get lonelier.

Theme parks in Denmark preparing to reopen are figuring out how to implement new regulations put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. One impact of these new rules means that some roller coaster riders may get more space to themselves.

The guidelines require theme parks to limit the number of riders on each attraction, The OC Register reports. This reportedly means that theme parks will only allow one family or rider per train.

Authorities are concerned that the virus can be spread by riders as they scream during the thrill ride, possibly spreading microscopic droplets to other riders around them. Aside from roller coasters, these new rules will reportedly also apply to high-speed rides, fast-spinning attractions and any other rides that passengers are likely to scream on.

These new restrictions may mean that riders get more space to themselves, but they may also experience longer wait times on lines.

Denmark isn’t the only country worried about screams spreading the virus.

Fox News previously reported that an association of theme park operators in Japan has outlined a set of recommended guidelines for the country’s popular amusements upon reopening, and it would seem they’ll be much cleaner — and quieter — than ever before.

Among the guidelines proposed by the East Japan and West Japan Amusement Park Associations, operators are being urged to comply with dozens of expected coronavirus prevention measures already being utilized by parks across the globe, such as operating at reduced capacity, increasing the frequency of cleanings, installing handwashing stations and pre-selling tickets to control the flow of guests. Visitors should also be given temperature checks before entering, wear masks at all times and practice social distancing once inside, the guidelines stipulate.

