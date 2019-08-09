Restaurant provides solo diner with goldfish companion: 'So nice and thoughtful'

Hopefully this man wasn’t eating fish at the time.

A traveler eating alone at a restaurant in Mumbai, India, said the eatery went to great lengths to ensure he would not be lonely.

Prakash Mallya shared a photo on Twitter of a single goldfish swimming inside a crystal-clear bowl, with the name “Antonio” stamped on top.

“Land in Mumbai, walk into the hotel restaurant for a quick meal. The hotel staff come by to leave this on my table as company given I was eating alone. So nice & thoughtful and something that’s never happened in all my travel thus far,” Mallya captioned the snap, along with the hashtag “#customerexperience.”

Many commenters on Twitter found the restaurant’s gesture to be sweet — and some even shared their own experience of eateries offering them dining buddies.

Others, though, were concerned about the fish’s habitat — but the restaurant, Trident Bandra Kurla, ensured the fish was well taken care of.

Trident BK also responded to Millya by welcoming the man back anytime.

"Thank you for your kind words," the eatery wrote. "We look forward to welcoming you back soon!"