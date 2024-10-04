Reservations for election week getaway sells out in seconds as 'unplugged' travel spot offers steal of a deal

A cabin in the woods that was listed for bookings ahead of the 2024 presidential election sold out in seconds after a near 97% discount was offered to the public.

Urban Cowboy Lodge is a mountainous escape at the Big Indian Wilderness in Catskill Park in Claryville, New York, that's located roughly three hours north of New York City.

In collaboration with Sensible Weather, a weather protection provider, Urban Cowboy Lodge announced a limited time "Presidential rate" for the typical $750/night stay the week of Nov. 1 through the 7th.

Bookings opened this for the monumental time in America, guaranteeing to bring an unplugged experience for the 2024 presidential election.

For $24 per night, travelers will stay in a suite in the woods featuring luxury bathtubs, rain showers and saunas. Hiking and yoga are also offered.

Urban Cowboy Lodge will take the travelers' phones upon check-in and replace them with a Polaroid camera in order to be completely removed from social media and any news surrounding the election results, per the company’s website.

"After you cast your ballot (whether by mail, absentee, or early voting), you can trade in the anxiety of election week for the serenity of a mountain escape," the website reads.

In a recent study by U.S. News & World Report, it was found that one of the top five worries at bedtime for Americans is the 2024 presidential election.

Dr. Chris Mosunic, chief clinical officer at Calm in San Francisco, told Fox News Digital it’s "no surprise" that the upcoming election is one of the top worries keeping Americans up at night.

"When it comes to getting a good night's rest, especially in moments of heightened anxiety like the election, practicing healthy habits is crucial to winding down at night," he said.

Blair Staunton, vice president of marketing at Sensible Weather, a weather protection provider for the travel and hospitality industries that partners with Urban Cowboy Lodge, told Fox News Digital that the rise of silent travel and anxiety levels surrounding the election helped this offer come to life.

"When we started noticing the rise in ‘silent travel’ – people seeking complete disconnection – and combined that with studies showing increasing anxiety levels surrounding the upcoming election, we knew we needed to offer something to ease as much stress as possible," she said.

She also discussed why it’s notable that the special sold out in seconds.

"’The Election Escape’ was designed to tackle both election and weather worries, but the fact that it sold out in seconds truly underscores how much people need a break from it all," she said.

Staunton said the success of the special package has the company looking at other ways "to help people disconnect and enjoy their vacations without the unpredictable."