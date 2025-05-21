Popular tourist destination reports increase in treasure finds, here's where to look

A popular vacation destination has reported an uptick in treasure finds – posing an interesting opportunity for metal detectorists looking to get away.

The United Kingdom hosts tens of millions of tourists per year, including millions of Americans.

In its most recent report, the U.K. Office for National Statistics estimated that there were 10.8 million overseas visits to Great Britain between April 1 and June 30, 2024.

MAN STUMBLES ACROSS HOARD OF PRICELESS COINS WHILE OUT FOR NATURE WALK: 'FACE TO FACE WITH HISTORY'

Not only has there been an increase in tourism – but more and more precious British treasure finds have been reported as well.

On May 8, the British government recorded its treasure-related finds in its 2024 coroners' report for England and Wales. While a "coroners' report" may sound morbid, British coroners investigate treasure troves as well as deaths.



The report noted there was a 12% increase in treasure finds in 2024.

"Treasure" refers to objects that are at least 200 years old and of "outstanding historical, archaeological or cultural importance."

METAL DETECTORISTS STUMBLE ACROSS 1200-YEAR-OLD TREASURE, UNUSUAL CHRISTIAN ARTIFACT IN VIKING GRAVES

The report said that "1,363 finds were reported to coroners in 2024, an increase of 144 [over] 2023."

It also said that "500 inquests were concluded into finds. Of these, 98% (491) returned a conclusion of treasure, an increase in proportion by two percentage points when compared with 2023."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

The number of finds has increased steadily from 1997 to 2017, though it experienced a downward trend between 2018 and 2020.

"There was a big surge in metal-detecting activity during and following the COVID pandemic such that, since 2021, the number has been rising again," the report noted.

"In 2024, the number of finds rose to 1,363 from 1,219 in 2023 (up 12%). The number of treasure inquest conclusions increased by 10% (from 454 in 2023 to 500 in 2024)."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

So where were most of the treasures found?

Over 40 of the treasure finds were uncovered in Devon and Dorset, two southwestern counties known for their seaside resorts.

For tourists visiting eastern England, Norfolk and Suffolk also reported over 40 finds.

Yorkshire in northern England also reported some of the most finds, along with rural Shropshire bordering Wales.

The number of treasure finds "held varies greatly across the country, most likely due to geographical and historical differences between areas," the report also said.

Yorkshire in northern England also reported some of the most finds.

"In 2024, 24 coroner areas had no treasure finds reported to them, whilst Norfolk had the highest number of treasure finds at 132," the study says.

But for anyone looking to visit the United Kingdom soon, that may cost you: The government has implemented tourism-related fees in the past year.

In September, the British government rolled out an "Electronic Travel Authorization" (ETA) that digitizes tourists' requests to visit the country at the price of $13.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In April, the fee was increased to nearly $18.

Fox News Digital's Ashley DiMella contributed to this report.