Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Airports
Published

Passenger at Detroit airport caught sneaking $60G hidden in package of menstrual pads

The undeclared currency was bundled inside envelopes concealed inside the package

By James Leggate | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

These "ultra thin" pads were thick with cash.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Detroit Metropolitan Airport discovered more than $60,000 in cash hidden inside a package of menstrual pads in a passenger’s baggage on Feb. 3.

The undeclared currency was bundled inside envelopes concealed inside the package, CBP officers said. The woman had told officers that she was only carrying $1,000.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Detroit Metropolitan Airport discovered more than $60,000 in cash hidden inside a package of menstrual pads in a passenger’s baggage on Feb. 3.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Detroit Metropolitan Airport discovered more than $60,000 in cash hidden inside a package of menstrual pads in a passenger’s baggage on Feb. 3. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

The passenger had been headed to Amsterdam when the hidden money was discovered.

IOWA AIRPORT WORKERS RECEIVE AWARD FOR SAVING TEEN FROM POSSIBLE HUMAN TRAFFICKING OPERATION

The officers seized the money because the woman violated currency reporting requirements, officials said. U.S. law requires anyone transporting more than $10,000 into or out of the country to report it to a CBP officer. Anyone who doesn’t report the currency faces civil fines or seizure of the money.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Robert Larkin, port director, said CBP enforces the currency reporting rules in order to combat money laundering and other criminal schemes.

"I’m proud of our officers and the work they do to interrupt currency smuggling operations and illegal activities daily," Larkin said.

The passenger at Detroit Metropolitan Airport had been headed to Amsterdam when the hidden money was discovered.

The passenger at Detroit Metropolitan Airport had been headed to Amsterdam when the hidden money was discovered. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CBP officers seized more than $93.3 million in currency in 2020, according to the agency.