Iowa airport workers receive award for saving teen from possible human trafficking operation

Two employees of an Iowa airport have been recognized for acting quickly to help save a teenager from a possible human trafficking situation in the fall.

The incident occurred at Eastern Iowa Airport (CID) in November, when public safety officer Tim Gnade and an anonymous airline employee learned a young woman was traveling through the Cedar Rapids air hub to meet a man she'd met online, but had never seen in person, KCRG reported on Tuesday.

Gnade suspected the teen may have been a victim of human trafficking, and swiftly stopped her from flying. The officer was truly in the right place at the right time, having attended a training session about identifying human trafficking just 10 days prior.

In January, Gnade and the other intervener were honored with the CID's F.A.C.E.S. award, acknowledging their outstanding example of embodying the airport’s core values, which include safety and security.

When reached by Fox News, a spokesperson for CID declined to offer further comment.

The U.S. State Department estimates that there about 25 million people being trafficked around the world today, per the Associated Press. Even during a pandemic, high-profile events that draw big spending and out-of-town visitors (such as the Super Bowl) are natural targets for traffickers.

