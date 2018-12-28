Airline passenger spotted allowing child to draw all over seatback: 'No excuse'

It's important to feel comfortable when you're flying, especially when the journey is a long one. But sometimes, passengers take it a step too far in making themselves feel at home, as one traveler revealed.

In a video posted to the Passenger Shaming Instagram account, one passenger revealed how a parent sat by and let her child vandalize the plane they were on.

The footage starts with shots of the tray tables in a row, which were covered with different colored scribbles. Then it panned from the aisle to the window seat where a child was still busy scribbling on the tray table in front of him.

The child was seen sitting on his parent's lap — who at one point even guides his hand. The kid then reached back round to scribble on another tray.

Video of the vandalism sparked outrage on the social media site with many blaming the parent.

User 4minutesearlier said: "Bad parenting. No excuse."

Mollysheridan2233, another user, added: "Oh yeah. That’s a special way to teach a child respect for other’s property. Trashy parent!!!"

This is not the first time something like this has happened during a flight.

Earlier this year, Sun Online reported that a mum allowed her child to use the potting in the aisle of the plane.

The incident sparked heated debate over who was in the right.

This article originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.