Pacific Princess cruise ship docks in California to disembark last passengers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Pacific Princess cruise ship reached the Port of Los Angeles on Monday for its remaining passengers to finally disembark. The Princess Cruise Line vessel had been at sea since January 5 and was one of the last three cruise ships sailing with passengers amid the global coronavirus pandemic to dock.

A spokesperson for Princess Cruises confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday that 119 passengers with no positive cases of COVID-19 or other illness will exit the ship in the days ahead. The disembarkation process in San Pedro may take several days, as the cruise line is coordinating homeward travel plans for all of the guests.

The Pacific Princess first departed Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on January 5 for a 111-day global cruise, the cruise line said in a statement.

CRUISING DURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK: SHOULD I CANCEL MY CRUISE? WHAT PRECAUTIONS SHOULD I TAKE?

As the worldwide outbreak of COVID-19 worsened and was declared a pandemic, Princess Cruises voluntarily suspended operations for a 60-day period on March 12. Each cruise with passengers at sea was directed to end as soon as possible to transport guests home “safely and with certainty” via airplane.

A leg of the cruise then ended early on March 21, with “most guests” disembarking in Fremantle, Australia, Princess Cruises said.

“Of the 119 passengers who remained onboard, 109 were deemed, under IATA [International Air Transport Association] medical clearance guidelines, to be medically unfit to undertake a long-haul flight back to the United States from Australia (for reasons unrelated to COVID-19)” the spokesperson explained on Tuesday.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Then, two service calls were made – one at Melbourne, Victoria, on March 28 and another in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 13.

Like the Pacific Princess, two other cruise ships carrying passengers — the MSC Magnifica and Costa Deliziosa — have also finally docked after being at sea since January amid the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Last week, Princess Cruises announced that it was extending the initial suspension of all voyages through June 30, 2020 amid the continued coronavirus health crisis.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Days before, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its “No Sail Order,” which was first issued to all cruise ships under U.S. jurisdiction in March, citing continued COVID-19 outbreaks on “at least 10 cruise ships."

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.