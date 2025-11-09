Miniature horse can be a roommate in unusual Airbnb experience

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A unique Airbnb in England offering the chance to spend the night in a barn with a miniature horse is available – for upwards of about $230 a night, SWNS reports.

Brittany Sparham, 28, started renting out her barn on the holiday site near Thurgarton, Nottinghamshire, during the pandemic due to an increase in the popularity of staycations.

Since the rustic property would share its wall with the stables, the owner decided it would be fun to create a door so that visitors could see their equine neighbor, Basil.

Now, the barn has become extremely popular with animal lovers who want to spend a night with the 12-year-old miniature Shetland pony.

The vacation spot, which is on the grounds of a 17th-century manor, is available for a minimum of two nights starting from £360, or about $470.

"At first we just had the idea to rent out the outbuilding, as there was a huge surge of people looking for staycations because of COVID," Sparham told SWNS.

"But with Basil's stable directly next to it we thought why not do something really unique and open up the doorway between the two rooms, so guests could see Basil."

After visitors began posting videos on social media, the stable stay took off in popularity, with Sparham saying the Airbnb is sometimes booked up a year in advance.

"It works out well for Basil too, as he always has company and gets lots of fuss and attention," she says.

According to Sparham, Basil is a "very chilled individual" who loves playing out with his friends in the field during the day and gets very excited about coming into his stable at night.

"We just open the gate from the field, and he runs right in on his own, he knows he gets lots of attention and all the hay to himself for the night."

The barn is fitted with a kitchen, a bathroom, a double bed and bunk beds, which allow it to sleep four guests.

Guests have access to an open outdoor log fire with BBQ grill and an outdoor tiki hut, and can take a stroll across the bridge to look at the cows, sheep and horses.

Guests aren’t allowed to feed Basil, but his owners provide tools to brush him, and guests are welcome to help clear his stables if they desire.

Since guests will be living with a horse, there is a chance of noises and smells, which the Airbnb makes explicitly clear.

"From strangers sometimes it’s mixed reactions, people think it might smell or be too noisy, but everyone who stays loves it," Sparham says.