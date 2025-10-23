Medieval English castle linked to Hadrian's Wall hits market for lofty sum, but there's a catch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A historic castle recently hit the real estate market in the United Kingdom — but it's not your typical freehold sale.

Bellister Castle, a Grade I-listed property in Haltwhistle, Northumberland, was recently listed by real estate agency Sanderson Young.

Dating back to the 12th century, the castle has a peel tower, which is its oldest feature. The structure boasts 4,778 square feet in the main castle, with a 1,159-square-foot two-bedroom lodge repurposed from a historic gatehouse.

DIVERS REVEAL IMAGES OF 321-YEAR-OLD SHIPWRECK IN REMARKABLE CONDITION OFF COAST

The castle is said to have been constructed with stone from Hadrian's Wall, a second-century Roman wall designed to protect the northern border of Britannia from the Picts.

In addition to six bedrooms and three bathrooms, the property also features decorative ceilings, an ornate drawing room and a renovated 19th-century fountain tub.

The estate spans roughly 4.51 acres, including a walled garden, an orchard and pasture — with a magnificent tree-lined driveway leading up to the castle.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The property "offers a rare combination of modernity and comfort against a backdrop of outstanding historical features," according to the listing.

"Attention to detail is in every aspect, combining all the luxuries of modern-day living set within a superb example of an historic, fortified mansion with rich provenance."

"The rarity of such an opportunity is self-evident and is presented to a superb standard throughout. It is an opportunity for a purchaser to buy into the fabric of England," the listing also notes.

So what's the catch?

The property is being leased by the National Trust — meaning that its next owners won't quite own the property.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Its 120-year lease ends in 2145. The guide price is 2.5 million pounds, or roughly $3.34 million.

A spokesperson for Sanderson Young told Fox News Digital the listing presents a "very rare" opportunity to rent a castle leased from the National Trust.

"Most long-term leases are for residential or farm properties, and the lease agreements state that the National Trust will need to be involved in the transfer of the lease," the spokesperson said, adding that there may be an opportunity to extend the lease when it ends.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Owning Bellister Castle provides the opportunity to live in an extraordinary historic building and look after it for future generations," added the official.

The listing came months after a similar property hit the British real estate market.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

St. John's Jerusalem, a medieval monastery in England once used by crusader monks, was listed for sale this summer.

It was priced at about $4.4 million for a lease ending in 2122.