Man's 'Trump house' in elite southern neighborhood goes viral on TikTok

A Florida beach house, dubbed the "Trump house," has taken TikTok by storm for its eye-catching décor.

Marvin Peavy’s Walton County home sits on Florida’s Scenic Highway 30A in the northwestern part of the Sunshine State, which has been dubbed the "Hamptons of the South."

Peavy stepped into the spotlight over a legal dispute with local officials after he hung large pro-Trump banners on his home.

His TikTok account shows various banners he has installed, amassing millions of views and thousands of followers.

One of Peavy’s most popular videos shows him dancing to "YMCA" with three Trump banners, shot a day before the presidential election.

"Who’s your Daddy?" says one banner. Others say "bulletproof" and "Trump coming home 2025," all including photos of President Trump.

In 2021, Peavy was ordered to remove the banners within five days or pay $50 per day until he took them down, according to meeting minutes from a Walton County code enforcement hearing.

Last year, Trace Gallagher spoke with Peavy on "Fox News @ Night," debuting his "Who’s your Daddy?" banner with President Trump pointing.

"[Walton County officials] came against my constitutional right. They tried to beat me at my own God-given constitutional rights. And they can’t do it, I stood up, and I will fight," said Peavy at the time.

In March 2025, a circuit judge ruled that the fines were unjust, ordering Walton County to pay Peavy’s legal fees, totaling $42,000.

His latest video, posted on July 2, shows a banner of President Trump’s mugshot, captioned "I don’t give a…" with a rat and donkey.

Also shown in the video is a "Welcome to the Gulf of America" map and a "Salute to 250 years of American independence."

Peavy’s home is also flanked by American flags.

His TikTok video has garnered a large following, with fans commenting and some even visiting his home.

"I was there this past weekend," commented one woman with a photo of herself outside Peavy’s house.

Another person wrote, "I saw ur banner yesterday, very patriotic."

"I’ve been waiting for your new signs! Awesome as always," commented a user.

One TikToker wrote, "Wish I was your neighbor! A: I could drink coffee every morning waiting on the next banner and B: I would be rich."

"Love this. Will forever stop and take a picture when coming to 30A," said another user.

Someone else commented, "I was obsessed with your house on our vacation."