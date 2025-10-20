Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Major cruise line axes inclusive onboard beverage package at Bahamas location

Cruise enthusiasts weigh in on policy change affecting private island visits

Ashley J. DiMella
I'm 'The Cruise Guy' and here's why travelers are cruising now more than ever

Stewart Chiron, a Miami-based cruise industry expert known as "The Cruise Guy," tells Fox News Digital the reasons why cruise passengers are sailing now, more than any other time in history.

Norwegian Cruise Line is making a change to its onboard drinks package relating to its private island.

"As we look to transform the on-island experience, we have evaluated our policies and made the decision that onboard beverage packages will no longer be applicable for drinks on Great Stirrup Cay beginning March 1, 2026," said a spokesperson in a statement on Tuesday to Fox News Digital.

Instead, the cruise line will be introducing a separate beverage package for Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, which will be available to book from Jan. 1.

The cruise company said the new package is being "crafted specifically for the island," and that more information will be announced soon.

Complimentary drinks, including water, juices and iced tea, will still be "readily available on the island," the company said. 

woman on cruise deck with beverage

Starting March 2026, Norwegian Cruise Line passengers (not pictured) will need a separate beverage package for Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. (iStock)

The statement also noted that "your beverage package perks will be fully active again once you’re back onboard. And for any beverage purchases made ashore, simply have your key card handy — it’s all you’ll need while on the island."

In the "r/NCL" Reddit forum, a user wrote, "Drink package no longer valid at GSC (Great Stirrup Cay) as of 3/1/26."

Other cruise enthusiasts took to the comments section to share reactions and questions. 

"I'm going to hold my thoughts on this until more info is provided, but [I'm] not liking the sound of it at all," said one person.

Enjoy the good life from the best cruise for you.

Norwegian Cruise Line is making a change to its onboard drinks package concerning its private island — and some cruise fans are not pleased. (iStock)

Another user commented, "This is so disappointing."

"Good thing my honeymoon cruise is in February, lol," one person joked.

One Redditor wrote, "NCL is hurting. I could feel it on my most recent [trip] with them."

Yet another person wrote, "Doesn’t sound like they are grandfathering previous reservations. But maybe they will have info later."

"Our beverage package is priced between $23-$30 per person per day, based on voyage length," the company spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

A smiling woman on the balcony of a cruise ship

"Doesn’t sound like they are grandfathering previous reservations." (iStock)

"The onboard beverage package provides guests unlimited drinks with premium beverage liquors such as Grey Goose, Casamigos and Woodford Reserve at our award-winning beverage venues across our ships — offering guests an incredible value that far exceeds offerings for land-based getaways," the spokesperson continued.

Other cruise lines have also been changing up their drink package offerings lately.

"Travel advisers and cruise executives say that drink packages remain popular among guests who want to drink freely onboard without thinking about the cost, but understand that drink packages are not a one-size-fits-all deal," noted Travel Weekly

Ashley J. DiMella is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

