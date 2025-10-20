Major cruise line axes inclusive onboard beverage package at Bahamas location

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Norwegian Cruise Line is making a change to its onboard drinks package relating to its private island.

"As we look to transform the on-island experience, we have evaluated our policies and made the decision that onboard beverage packages will no longer be applicable for drinks on Great Stirrup Cay beginning March 1, 2026," said a spokesperson in a statement on Tuesday to Fox News Digital.

Instead, the cruise line will be introducing a separate beverage package for Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, which will be available to book from Jan. 1.

REDDIT SPLITS OVER ‘DISGUSTING’ CRUISE HABIT TRAVELERS SAY IS SURPRISINGLY COMMON

The cruise company said the new package is being "crafted specifically for the island," and that more information will be announced soon.

Complimentary drinks, including water, juices and iced tea, will still be "readily available on the island," the company said.

The statement also noted that "your beverage package perks will be fully active again once you’re back onboard. And for any beverage purchases made ashore, simply have your key card handy — it’s all you’ll need while on the island."

In the "r/NCL" Reddit forum, a user wrote, "Drink package no longer valid at GSC (Great Stirrup Cay) as of 3/1/26."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Other cruise enthusiasts took to the comments section to share reactions and questions.

"I'm going to hold my thoughts on this until more info is provided, but [I'm] not liking the sound of it at all," said one person.

Another user commented, "This is so disappointing."

"Good thing my honeymoon cruise is in February, lol," one person joked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One Redditor wrote, "NCL is hurting. I could feel it on my most recent [trip] with them."

Yet another person wrote, "Doesn’t sound like they are grandfathering previous reservations. But maybe they will have info later."

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

"Our beverage package is priced between $23-$30 per person per day, based on voyage length," the company spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"The onboard beverage package provides guests unlimited drinks with premium beverage liquors such as Grey Goose, Casamigos and Woodford Reserve at our award-winning beverage venues across our ships — offering guests an incredible value that far exceeds offerings for land-based getaways," the spokesperson continued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

Other cruise lines have also been changing up their drink package offerings lately.

"Travel advisers and cruise executives say that drink packages remain popular among guests who want to drink freely onboard without thinking about the cost, but understand that drink packages are not a one-size-fits-all deal," noted Travel Weekly.