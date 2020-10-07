JFK airport getting first-ever speakeasy-style bar inside American Express lounge

Well at least when you’re ready to fly, you’ll be well taken care of.

John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City is adding a speakeasy-style bar to its Terminal 4.

The bar, 1850, is set to open in American Express’ new Centurion Lounge at JFK. The bar, which references the year American Express was founded, according to a press release, is the first speakeasy-style establishment opened by the company.

It will serve a menu of rotating cocktails developed by renowned mixologist Jim Meehan.

“With New York classics meets travel as the main theme, I’ve come up with a rotating cocktail menu that is experiential in nature and gives a nod to some of the city’s greatest bars,” Meehan said.

Entrance to 1850 will be hidden behind a copper paneled wall, in true speakeasy fashion.

Though the speakeasy doesn’t require a password to get in, it is only open to American Express card holders.

The lounge will feature a food menu from chef Ignacio Mattos, a four-time James Beard Award nominee, and a main bar with a cocktail menu also curated by Meehan.

Though airlines took a hit during quarantine shutdowns, travelers are slowly beginning to creep back. Airlines have also begun adding flights as the holidays near.