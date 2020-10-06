Qatar Airways giving teachers free plane tickets during pandemic

Teachers' hard work during the pandemic is being rewarded with some much-needed travel and leisure.

Qatar Airways is hoping to celebrate educators everywhere by giving away 21,000 round-trip plane tickets, the airline announced Monday, Oct. 5, on World Teachers’ Day.

Teachers and classroom professionals, including teaching assistants, substitutes, tutors, senior leaders, student counselors and ESL teachers, among other educators across the globe, are eligible to apply for a chance to win by submitting a form on Qatar’s website. The promotion will run through Oct. 8, and those applying must live in a country where Qatar Airways operates direct flights through Doha and submit documentation to prove their employment.

Educators who register successfully will get an economy class return ticket anywhere on the airline’s network of more than 90 destinations worldwide. They’ll also receive a voucher for 50% off a future return ticket that can be redeemed for themselves, a friend or a family member, according to the airline.

The tickets will be valid through Sept. 30, 2021.

Teachers have faced their fair share of back-to-school stress during COVID-19, along with the challenges of engaging students while teaching remotely, or maintaining health and safety during in-school learning. A number of school districts, like New York, have launched blended learning models in which students are taught in-person and at home.

But taking vacation days any time soon may be unrealistic for many educators. More schools nationwide are seeing an influx of teachers taking a leave of absence, sparking shortages across the country. American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President Randi Weingarten, head of the second-largest teacher’s union in America, told FOX Business earlier this month that teacher shortages could reach up to 30% higher “dependent on how a jurisdiction has handled COVID.”