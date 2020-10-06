United Airlines adding four weekly flights to China out of San Francisco airport

United Airlines announced plans to start nonstop service to China four times weekly between San Francisco and Shanghai, starting on October 21.

The four weekly flights from San Francisco International Airport to Shanghai Pudong International Airport will operate with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Travelers flying back to the United States from China will return on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, with tickets for all flights available for purchase on United’s official website.

“United continues playing a critical role in keeping people and global supply chains connected to Shanghai and to cities around the world,” United vice president Patrick Quayle said. “We look forward to resuming nonstop service and offering our customers greater convenience and shorter flight times between San Francisco and Shanghai.”

In addition, United will no longer be required to stop in Seoul, allowing the carrier to offer nonstop service to Shanghai.

Before the coronavirus outbreak began, the airline boasted more service to China than any other U.S. carrier.

Last week, United announced plans to restart service on close to 30 international routes this November, in addition to strengthening U.S. domestic connections to tourism hotspots in Hawaii and Florida. In rebuilding its network, the airline is also bolstering service to popular leisure destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.