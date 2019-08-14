Jet2 flights escorted into Leeds Bradford Airport after laser scare

English authorities have confirmed that police helicopters escorted two Jet2 flights in landing last night at Leeds Bradford Airport after mysterious lasers targeted the planes.

Between 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday and 12:48 a.m. on Wednesday, two Jet2 pilots spotted lasers shining at their aircraft, BBC reports.

Flights LS274 and LS250 were both preparing to descend at the Yeadon air hub when the ominous lights appeared, according to Examiner Live.

The lasers reportedly targeted the first flight from roughly 4 miles away from the runway, while the second flight is said to have been targeted near Cardigan Fields Retail Park.

The West Yorkshire Police responded to both pilots call for backup, as flights LS274 and LS250 went on to land without issue.

When contacted for comment, a rep for the airport told Fox News that Leeds Bradford is operating as usual while police continue to investigate the incident.

“We can confirm that two inbound flights reported a laser on approach to Leeds Bradford Airport last night. The necessary safety procedures were immediately activated, which resulted in Air Traffic Control deploying a police helicopter to escort incoming flights,” a spokesperson for Leeds Bradford said.

“We can confirm that the airport is fully open and receiving flights. We are liaising with West Yorkshire Police regarding the incident and will continue to monitor the situation closely,” they continued.

Officials with Jet2 were not immediately available to comment.

In 2018, at least 775 incidents of lasers targeting planes were reported, according to BBC via the Civil Aviation Authority. Offenders can face an “unlimited” fine for the crime and can be jailed for up to five years.

On American shores, the Federal Aviation Administration wrote in an April news release that “laser strikes on aircraft remain a serious threat to aviation safety” despite decreasing reported incidents in recent years.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.