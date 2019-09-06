Instagram couple responds to 'scary' dangling photo backlash

An Instagram-famous travel couple is under fire again for glamorizing a “scary” dangling stunt, which involved one of the influencers perched on a cliff's edge – holding only her boyfriend’s hands, with one foot on the side of the rock – high above a lake in Peru.

Kelly Castille and Kody Workman run the popular travel account Positravelty on Instagram, documenting their exotic, romantic adventures traveling around the world full time with their following of 159,000.

In the spring, the pair found themselves at the center of a social media firestorm for a similarly dramatic photo-op at an infinity pool’s edge that was described as “stupid” and “ridiculous” by some — though the couple told Fox News they were “safe” and ultimately, solely “responsible” for their own well-being.

Most recently, the Louisiana woman and Michigan man have been criticized for their latest dangling stunt at Laguna Humantay in Cusco, News.com.au reports.

In the image, which has since been liked over 12,300 times, the couple is all smiles as a sitting Workman holds Castille’s hands while the woman rocks back from the side of a cliff, hanging one leg over the turquoise waters, with snow-capped mountains in the background.

Though some fans gushed over the intense shot as “amazing” and “unreal,” others warned that Castille and Workman’s “scary” photo-op could set a “dangerous” example for others.

“Ah so scary! Hope you guys were safe,” one commenter wrote.

“This looks so scary,” another agreed.

“Quite dangerous shot and give the idea to others to push their limits,” one said.

“Wow... that’s too much,” another offered.

Others commented on the “serious trust” that the couple must share, while another joked that they were playing with fire by taking another dangerous dangling picture.

“That’s some serious trust, and trust of yourself,” one said.

“Oh you guys are gonna get in trouble again,” another remarked.

When contacted for comment, Castille and Workman told Fox News that they would never put themselves in harm's way for the sake of a picture.

"As we have said in the past, photography is our creative outlet. We have never put ourselves in danger for our photos and we never will," the couple said via email on Sept. 6.

In a larger sense, the pair has previously acknowledged that they do not want to feed into any “negativity” generated on their page, and that they were always “safe” and responsible during their travels.

“We aren’t going to feed into the negativity on this,” the American couple told Fox News of the initial backlash to their infinity pool photo in April.

“As for safety, we are all responsible for ourselves at the end of the day. We are travelers, adventurers and above all, creatives. Life is about perspectives and it is important to review them all,” they continued. “As for the backlash... we know we were safe.”

“Our account is about creativity, photography, kindness, perspective, and above all... positivity. Whether a photo does well or not, whether it is perceived one way or another, is irrelevant to us,” they said.

As for their enviable lifestyle of “long-term travel,” Castille, 33, and Workman, 32, told Fox News that they met while traveling in Panama in October 2017 and have been together ever since.

Before their paths crossed, they each say they worked hard for “many, many years,” saving as much money as they could, to make travel “more of a lifestyle.”