Icelandair offers stranded WOW Air customers discounted tickets for flights home

Icelandair may be abandoning two of its North American routes, but it’s not about to abandon WOW Air’s stranded customers on either side of the Atlantic.

After the latter airline abruptly ceased operations on Thursday – effectively leaving passengers with no return trips, or stranding them between flights – Icelandair is now promising to fly many of those stranded passengers home at a discounted Economy Standard rate.

“As a result of WOW air’s operational halt, we have set up discounted Economy fares for stranded passengers en route to, from, or through Iceland,” the carrier wrote on the official Icelandair website.

Icelandair further explained that the deal was only available to passengers who had already started their trip on WOW Air, and could provide proof they had purchased a return ticket scheduled between March 28 and April 11.

Anyone needing a flight to Iceland from North America, or vice versa would pay just $100, according to Icelandair’s website. Those flying to or from Europe would pay only $60, while those flying between North American and Europe via Keflavik, or vice versa, would pay $160.

The airline notes that fares are “subject to availability.” Stranded passengers are being instructed to call a hotline to begin booking.

WOW Air originally announced it was ceasing operations Thursday, following months of turbulent negotiations to sell the airline to other carriers, one of which included Icelandair.

In a statement on WOW Air’s website, the airline advised passengers to seek out other airlines for alternate ways to get home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.