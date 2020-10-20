Hungarian restaurant serving dinner on Ferris wheel

Dining at this Michelin-starred restaurant is a feast for the eyes.

A Hungarian restaurant is serving dinner on the famous Budapest Eye Ferris wheel in order to offer unparalleled views overlooking the city, while also providing a safe, socially distant setting during the pandemic.

Costes restaurant will serve a four-course meal including stewed beef, duck liver terrine with roasted root vegetables, grilled gnocchi, and poached pears for dessert, all while diners float above the European city, the restaurant announced on Instagram.

The restaurant’s owner, Karoly Gerendai, told Reuters that the inspiration behind the moving feast came in response to business being down following pre-COVID-19 shutdowns.

"Now that there are not many people, either on the wheel or in the restaurant, because there are no tourists, the opportunity arose that we could do this," Gerendai told Reuters.

"It is now especially important for people to be able to be separate from other guests to be safe, and the Ferris wheel is ideal with its separate cabins," he said.

Ferris wheels, the beloved outdoor attraction at theme parks and carnivals around the world, are being put to multi-purpose use during the pandemic, sometimes for business and pleasure at the same time. And not only for socially distant dining — another business recently looked to the sky-high ride to offer a safer alternative to working from home.

Earlier this month, Japanese theme park Yomiuriland introduced a new “Amusement Workcation” program that lets guests work remotely from its own Ferris wheel.

Tickets to ride the Costes dining wheel, however, currently cost a small fortune: $154.40 per person for the four-course dinner, according to Reuters.

And deep-pocketed diners who wish to do so may be out of luck anyway — tickets reportedly sold out in just a few days, Gerendai said.