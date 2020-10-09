Japanese theme park lets guests work remote from Ferris wheel

Working remotely has reached new heights.

Japanese theme park Yomiuriland has a new program that lets guests work from rides like its sky-high Ferris wheel.

The “Amusement Workcation” program, as it's called, boasts access to the park’s rides and amenities with Wi-Fi for around $18 on weekdays and $19 on weekends. The fee for Wi-Fi, however, is not included in ticket costs.

BALI ISLAND BEGINS TO REOPEN AFTER 3-MONTH CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

Those who want to have a more grounded remote work experience can set up shop poolside instead at the theme park’s “work booth” stations that come complete with tables, chairs and outlets for charging laptops and phones.

DISNEY WORLD PLANS TO REOPEN ONE WATER PARK IN 2021

Guests who do decide to participate in the business-meets-pleasure package should know the theme park has a no screaming allowed policy put in place during the pandemic in an effort by Japanese theme parks to curb the spread of the virus.

The promotion comes as a number of theme parks around the world have remained closed due to the coronavirus. In the U.S., theme parks like Disney World and Disney Land have reopened but with limited capacities as many of the hotels remain closed due to fewer visitors.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Still, as a bid to boost business, some destinations are offering remote work-inspired vacation packages. Caribbean island Barbados in July said it was working on launching a 12-month concept called the "Barbados Welcome Stamp," which would allow visitors to come to the country and work remotely for a full year.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE