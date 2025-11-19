Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Hugely exciting' ring found in English countryside may have link to infamous plot, heads to auction

Metal detectorist found 16th-century band near birthplace of uprising's mastermind

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
A gold ring discovered by metal detectorist Andrew Rose near Robert Catesby's birthplace in England may be linked to Guy Fawkes' 1605 Gunpowder Plot conspiracy. Catesby was a leader of the plot to trigger a Catholic uprising against the throne.

A historic gold ring from the English countryside will go under the hammer this month — and experts believe it may be linked to one of the most infamous conspiracies in British history.

The piece of jewelry was uncovered by metal detectorist Andrew Rose, who found it six inches in the ground in Bushwood, Warwickshire, about 20 miles southeast of Birmingham.

The artifact features an inner inscription reading "Your Frende in Deede," a message thought to symbolize loyalty. 

The 16th-century band may be tied to the 1605 Gunpowder Plot, an attempt by English Catholics to blow up the Houses of Parliament and kill King James I.

James I's court got wind of the plans and eventually located Guy Fawkes hiding among 36 barrels of gunpowder on Nov. 5 — foiling the plot.

Split image of gold band, depiction of Fawkes being arrested

A gold ring inscribed with the words "Your Frende in Deede" is believed to have ties to the 1605 Gunpowder Plot. (SWNS; Culture Club/Getty Images)

Though the Gunpowder Plot is remembered through Fawkes and the rhyme "Remember, remember the fifth of November," the mastermind behind the scheme was actually Robert Catesby.

Rose found the ring near Bushwood Hall, where Catesby was born, as news agency SWNS reported.

The hall was also used as a hideout and weapons storage facility for the conspirators.

Depiction of Catesby, Fawkes + co-conspirators

The 16th-century band was unearthed near Bushwood Hall, the birthplace of Gunpowder Plot mastermind Robert Catesby, seen here. (Bettmann via Getty Images)

"The hall where Catesby was born can only be accessed down a track, which means it is even more likely the ring, which was found only yards from the moat, was connected to the hall or was owned by someone who lived there," Rose told SWNS.

He added, "The words ‘in deede’ suggest [that] whoever gave the ring was prepared to prove his loyalty in actions rather than just words. It was a great find and hugely exciting."

Inscription on gold band

The ring is expected to sell for as much as $15,800 when it goes to auction.  (SWNS)

The ring is expected to fetch up to £12,000 (about $15,800) when it's auctioned on Nov. 27, Hanson Auctioneers said. 

Speaking to SWNS, auctioneer Charles Hanson noted that the local area had a considerable Catholic population at the time of the Gunpowder Plot.

"Guy Fawkes, Catesby and their network — many of whom were related by blood or marriage — moved between safe houses in the Midlands," said Hanson. "They were protected by the region’s large Catholic base, which, like them, [were] against the king."

Depiction of Fawkes being interrogated by James I's court

The Gunpowder Plot aimed to destroy Parliament and kill King James I before authorities uncovered the deadly plan. (The Print Collector/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

"Given the remoteness of the hall’s location, its link to Catesby [and] the date and inscription of the ring, it is tantalizing to imagine it belonging to one of the plotters," he added.

"Imagine it glinting by firelight as they planned one of the most audacious attacks in U.K. history."

Andrea Margolis is a lifestyle writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

