Hotel guest arrested for negative review that allegedly threatened 'active shooter-style' event

A hotel guest seemingly went a little too far while leaving a negative review.

Police officers in Florida reportedly arrested a man who used “threatening language” in a review for a hotel in Cocoa Beach. While the man seems to have had a bad experience while staying at the hotel, getting arrested was probably worse.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department arrested 40-year-old Joseph McKinney, WFTV 9 reports. He was reportedly taken into custody after departing a cruise ship which had recently returned to Port Canaveral on Sunday morning.

McKinney had allegedly written a negative review for the Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront Hotel after a recent stay. According to WFTV 9, authorities claimed that McKinney made a reference to an “active shooter-style” event at the hotel, along with other instances of threatening language.

Authorities originally responded to the hotel on Friday, News 6 in Orlando reports. Unaware of McKinney’s location at the time, authorities reportedly stayed at the hotel throughout the night. He was eventually picked up on Sunday morning.

McKinney has reportedly been charged with making written threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

The Cocoa Beach Police Department did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

This is not the first instance of an unhappy customer getting arrested after having an inappropriate reaction to what they perceived as bad service.

In early August, a Michigan man was arrested after reportedly slapping a Little Ceasar’s employee because his pizza had Italian seasoning on it instead of parmesan cheese. Security camera footage caught the moment the assault occurred.

Another employee reportedly took a picture of the suspect’s license plate and authorities were able to identify him as Joseph Thorpe. He was arrested on misdemeanor assault and battery charges.