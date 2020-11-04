'Haunted' 18th-century prison now a luxury hotel

The Bodmin Jail is an imposing former prison in Cornwall, UK, where 55 inmates were executed and rumors of hauntings persist today. And soon you’ll be able to spend the night there.

A portion of the prison, which dates back to 1799, is being developed as a luxury hotel called, appropriately enough, The Bodmin Jail Hotel.

The boutique hotel is slated to open in February 2021. It will include 63 rooms in two former cell blocks, according to Malino Group, the project’s developer.

LONDON FRIENDS SHOCKED TO GET BOOKINGS FOR ‘WORLD’S WORST AIRBNB’

The transformed hotel rooms are “beautifully elegant” and retain original stone walls while comforting guests with freestanding tubs, walk-in showers and “sumptuous” beds, according to its website.

There are two restaurants on site, The Chapel and The Jolly Hangman Tavern, offering afternoon tea and other British favorites.

The jail sat vacant for nearly a century.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another part of the building is being used for an immersive historic experience to teach visitors about the time when it was still a working jail, showing the conditions for the prisoners and stories of child criminals and other inmates.

The jail’s history isn’t all bleak. It was actually used to house the Crown Jewels during World War I, not long before the facility was shuttered for good.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The historic attraction just opened last summer. It and the hotel are part of a $51 million redevelopment of the former jail, according to the operator.

The surrounding area in southwest England offers plenty of other attractions for a visitor, too. There are sandy beaches, charming fishing villages, botanical gardens and Victorian historic sites.