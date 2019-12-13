Google’s 2019 'Year in Search' has determined where we all want to go on vacation

The Maldives look like a nice spot to set up a hammock and just chill, according to our collective search queries.

Earlier this week, Google released the results of its 2019 “Year in Search,” which determined the top-trending topics and search queries across entertainment, sports, world news, diet trends and much more, as compared to 2018.

Google also tracked data for where we’d all like to vacation, specifically by studying any of our search queries that started with “trip to” (as in “trip to Maldives,” or “trip to New York”).

The top 10 most-desirable destinations for 2019, at least among Americans as a whole, were as follows:

Maldives Japan Bora Bora Las Vegas Mexico Alaska New Orleans California New York Costa Rica

Google also tracked which states were most interested in each destination. For example, Texans seemed the most interested in a trip to the island nation of the Maldives. And, appropriately enough, Hawaiians were most interested in a trip to Japan, which is located just across the Pacific.

As for stateside destinations, it appeared that several of the cities on the list were most popular with those already living in the state. For instance, Nevadans were most interested in a quick jaunt to Vegas, while Louisiana natives were more likely to search “trip to New Orleans” than anyone else in the country.

More of Google’s top “trending” queries can be found among the company’s Year in Search results.