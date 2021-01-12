GoFundMe bans users from fundraising for travel expenses to political events 'where there's risk of violence'

Crowdfunding website GoFundMe is banning people from raising money to fund travel expenses for political events following riots at the U.S. Capitol.

The platform is tightening restrictions after pro-Trump protesters reportedly used GoFundMe to raise money for transportation ahead of the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol last week, the company confirmed to Fox News Tuesday.

"Due to the violence, GoFundMe has removed numerous fundraisers intended to raise money for travel expenses. GoFundMe will remove fundraisers for travel expenses to a future political event where there's risk of violence by the attendees," a spokesperson for GoFundMe told Fox News in a statement.

"We continue to enforce our terms of service and do not tolerate fundraisers supporting hate, violence, harassment, or spreading misinformation about the 2020 election," the statement continued.

GoFundMe says it removed several fundraiser attempts that appeared to challenge the legitimacy of 2020 election results in the months leading up to the deadly riots at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The company says it will continue to remove fundraisers that "attempt to spread misinformation about the election, promote conspiracy theories and contribute to or participate in attacks on US democracy."

GoFundMe is the latest organization to make policy changes in the hopes of preventing further acts of violence, such as the ones perpetrated at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, a flight attendants union that represents employees at 17 airlines including United, Alaska and Spirit, said pro-Trump rioters should be prohibited from flying on commercial flights.

Other platforms, like vacation and home rental website Airbnb, said Monday anyone involved in violence or hate groups would be banned from the platform. Airbnb is also reviewing reservations in the D.C. metropolitan area and will cancel booking reservations of anyone using the platform who is associated with a hate group, such as the Proud Boys.