Flight attendants union seeking to ban pro-Trump rioters from flights

After chaos ensued on flights to the D.C. area in the days leading up to Wednesday's riots at the U.S. Capitol, a flight attendants union is seeking to ban the offending pro-Trump demonstrators from planes.

The president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents employees at 17 airlines such as United, Alaska and Spirit, said the pro-Trump protesters should be prohibited from flying on commercial aircraft leaving Washington after displaying "mob mentality behavior" on planes.

"The mob mentality behavior that took place on several flights to the D.C. area yesterday was unacceptable and threatened the safety and security of every single person on board," Sara Nelson, president of the union, said in a statement released Wednesday.

"Their violent and seditious actions at the Capitol today create further concern about their departure from the D.C. area. Acts against our democracy, our government and the freedom we claim as Americans must disqualify these individuals from the freedom of flight," she added.

DC POLICE SAY 4 DEAD, 52 ARRESTED AFTER CHAOS AT CAPITOL

On Wednesday, a pro-Trump mob stormed the nation's Capitol in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College votes, forcing lawmakers to evacuate and postpone the confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory. Many of the protesters entered the building after breaking through the Capitol's windows, resulting in National Guard troops being deployed to D.C. One woman died after being shot during the breach, and there were at least 52 arrests.

Following Wednesday's events, the flight attendants union encouraged law enforcement, airlines and organizations like the Federal Aviation Administration and Department of Transportation to uphold passenger safety and crew members.

"We are taking a hard line for flight safety and we are encouraging airlines, government agencies and law enforcement to help keep problems off our flights. It is important we maintain order and calm in our cabins – for safety and security immediately and for confidence in air safety among the traveling public," per a statement posted to the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA’s website.