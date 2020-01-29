Footage shows cruise ship colliding with pier in Norway

This probably wasn’t great weather for a cruise.

Strong winds recently battered a cruise ship in Norway, sending the ship on a collision course with a pier. A bystander was able to film the accident, which shows the boat struggling in the chaotic weather.

Winds in Bodo, Norway, hit speeds of 63-69 miles per hour last week, Forbes reports. The MS Nordnorge, a cruise ship in the Hurtigruten fleet, was filmed struggling in the choppy waters and heavy winds.

While the ship was anchored, it was still battered around and at one point collided with a nearby dock. Several passengers and crew members can be seen on the ship watching as the impact occurred. The bad weather reportedly forced the ship to skip certain port calls and caused a delay in its itinerary.

CARNIVAL CRUISE PASSENGER AIRLIFTED 75 MILES FROM SHORE, RESCUE 'STRETCHED THE RANGE' OF HELICOPTER

According to Forbes, another ship in the Hurtigruten fleet report wave heights of up to 65 feet nearby.

Forbes reports that a spate of severe winter storms in Norway has left several communities cut off due to local road closures and canceled ferry departures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While bad weather is causing travel chaos in Norway, cruise lines in other parts of the world are dealing with issues due to the coronavirus outbreak.

More cruise lines have canceled scheduled departures from China amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, which has killed at least 132 people and sickened nearly 6,000 across the globe. Over 50 million people remain on lockdown in 17 Chinese cities.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The luxury Seabourn Cruise Lines has canceled the Seabourn Ovation’s Feb. 3 call in Xiamen following the updated travel advisory from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to a Level 3 for the region. Instead, officials for the Seattle-based, Carnival Corp. subsidiary have rerouted the ship to stop in Sandakan, Malaysia, on Feb. 10, a spokesperson told Fox News on Wednesday.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.