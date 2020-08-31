Florida governor encourages people to visit on commercial flights as coronavirus cases decrease

Anybody need a vacation?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has argued that people can safely visit the state via commercial flights, citing declining coronavirus case numbers.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,885 new cases of COVID-19, which is the lowest total number of new cases since June 15, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

According to the Associated Press, the Sunshine State saw peak averages of almost 12,000 cases daily in mid-July.

DeSantis spoke with industry executives at an air travel forum on Friday, and said that he had not heard of any airline passenger catching the viral disease on an airplane.

“When this industry thrives, it provides this economic security for so many people in the state of Florida,” the governor said in Fort Lauderdale, according to the Associated Press.

Aviation executives told DeSantis that the pandemic was most dramatically impacting international travel to the state, as many countries have announced travel restrictions for traveling to and from the U.S. amid the ongoing outbreak.

According to the governor, 8.8 million people traveled from March to June in Florida, down from 24 million during the same time a year prior.

Travel sustains 934,000 jobs and $102 billion in spending in the Sunshine State, second in America to California, said the U.S. Travel Association.

Fox 13 reports that there are now 623,471 cases of COVID-19 in the state, where the viral disease has claimed the lives of 11,187 – an increase of 68, following the Sunday update.

Last week, the positivity rate in testing in Florida averaged below 10%, reported the Associated Press.

In addition, the number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Sunshine State hospitals is said to be declining, following highs of over 9,500 cases on July 23, according to the outlet.

“We have had really strong durable declines in almost every indicator,” DeSantis said. “I think you are seeing very good, positive trends.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.