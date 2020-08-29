Disney World reveals fall treats menu for theme park

Halloween is a real treat at Walt Disney World, and the theme park has shared the spook-tacular sweets that will grace menus this fall.

On Thursday, Disney Parks Blog shared this autumn’s array of seasonal snacks that will be served at the most magical place on Earth in the weeks ahead.

Though the Orlando, Fla. hotspot canceled the annual “Not-So-Scary” Halloween Party because of the coronavirus pandemic this year, fans can still get a taste of the spooky season with the menu offerings. Most all of the sweets and treats will be available at the four theme parks starting Sept. 8, the parks blog said.

At Magic Kingdom Park, fans can begin the day with a Mickey Cinnamon Roll or the Cinnamon Donuts (served in a ghastly novelty container) for a boo-tiful breakfast, followed by the buffalo chicken Hades Nachos or Mickey Monster Mash Burger for lunch.

For dessert, it may be difficult to decide between Constance’s For Better or For Worse Wedding Cake or the Poor Unfortunate Souls Float, crafted with cream cheese soft-serve. Fall fanatics who are pumped about pumpkin can also look forward to much gourd-y goodness, from the Pumpkin Spiced Waffle Sundae to the Pumpkin Spice Milkshake and Pumpkin Spice Soft-Serve Sundae, among other menu items.

Over at Epcot, salty snackers will have three popcorn picks – the Oogie Boogie Premium Popcorn Bucket, Green Cauldron Premium Popcorn Bucket and Halloween Base Popcorn Bucket. On Halloween Day, Epcot is also going all-out with a special menu served exclusively on Oct. 31. Festive fare will include a Halloween Cupcake and Halloween Sugar Cookie, plus a chocolate brownie confection named Nemo and Squirt’s Noggin Concoction and a Liquid Nitro Cake Pop.

At Animal Kingdom, kids can satisfy their sweet tooth with the red velvet Scar Cupcake and wash it down with a Spooky Apple Punch, garnished with a Tire Pumpkin straw. For adults, the boozy Rotten Apple Punch Specialty Beverage of Angry Orchard and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky over ice might just be the perfect way to wind down after a long day.

Hollywood Studios, meanwhile, might just be the place to hit for a drink and dessert. The theme park is serving both alcoholic and non-alcoholic Frozen Apple Ciders, which would probably pair perfectly with the Poison Candied Apple, Pumpkin Cheesecake Cannoli, Pumpkin Tiramisu or Box of Bones Chocolate Éclair.

Earlier this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis voiced support for Disney, Universal and other state theme parks easing COVID-19 capacity limits, as cases in the state appear to be declining.

