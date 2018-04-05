Famous castle on private island is hiring

Applications have been flooding in for 'the best job in Britain' that comes with free accommodation - on an idyllic British island. The rare opportunity to work at the famous castle on the Cornish island of St Michael's Mount has just been advertised.

The team on the island, just off Marazion, are hunting for a new Visitor Services Manager which includes serviced accommodation on the site if desired. But if the successful applicant chooses to live off-site, the enviable commute to work would be by boat ride that would include some of the most picturesque views in Britain. The full-time role, which has an advertised salary range of £24,000 to £29,000, has already caught the eye and been shared hundreds of times since it was posted on social media.

Writing on Facebook one job hunter said: "My dream job. I get to live on the island. I love st Michael’s Mount. It is awesome. I’d be great at making sure people fell in love with it." Another wrote: "I think the seven hour commute each way every day could be worth it for this job." While another wrote: "I might do it for free."

Last year St Michael’s Mount, one of Cornwall’s most iconic attractions, welcomed 350,000 visitors and now the team said it is looking to expand.

The post read: “A rare opportunity to join the team at St Michael's Mount and become a part of the management team that helps to inspire those that bring the Mountstories alive, and provide a memorable and seamless visitor journey.

“We are looking for a practical, positive, solution focused individual, with experience of working in a busy, high volume venue. Does this sound like the perfect job to you? Are you looking for the next step in your career? Does a boat trip to work sound like the best commute?” The team say they are searching for an “enthusiastic and dedicated” operational manager who can lead and motivate a team to achieve the highest standards of visitor experience.

To get the role they say you must have a passion for engagement and world class service and you must also have the vision to ensure St Michael’s Mount “remains the jewel in Cornwall’s crown”.

The job advertisement continues: “Become part of the management team that helps create the memories and inspire the team who brings the stories alive. Working with tide and weather, you will be an organised and forward thinking logistical planner who thrives on a challenge and enjoys the adventure of working in such a unique location.”

“With responsibility for the visitor journey from the car parks to the castle and line management of over 30 seasonal employees, you will be a skilled multi-tasker with exceptional organisational ability. You are a practical, positive, solution focused individual. With experience of working in a busy, high volume venue, you will cope well under pressure, be a skilled communicator and be confident keeping your team’s spirits and standards high on hectic days.”

Applications are due by 9 a.m. on Tuesday April 17 and a full job description and application form is available on their website.