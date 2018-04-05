Furious Norwegian Cruise Line passengers slam ship's horrible, nonstop ‘construction zone’

When two thousand passengers boarded Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sun ship on March 16 for a luxurious 15-day sail to Los Angeles, they were shocked to step into a nightmare-like “construction zone” onboard.

Now, over 450 passengers are rallying together in a Facebook group to protest the cruise line’s negligence of informing them in advance.

According to Newsweek, passengers were informed that the vessel was being upgraded only after the ship set sail. From carelessly stored chemicals, cordoned-off emergency exits, noisy power tools, construction dust and potential toxic exposure, passengers united four days before the ship docked with the creation of the Panama Canal Sun Facebook group to get justice for their situation.

“It wasn’t a vacation. It was a full-on construction zone,” passenger Mae-Claire Locke told News.com.au of the “16 days of hell” she and her family experienced.

“My husband and I were on this cruise. WORST experience!! Between the fumes, noise, construction, insulation, paint particles, etc. my husband (who has serious health issues) couldn't leave our cabin often,” passenger Annie Barber wrote in the Facebook group.

“I have samples of paint chips, the metal dust and fiberglass from the construction on the sun... how might I go about getting these things tested?#MutinyOnTheSun” Casey Bennem mused in agreement.

Many members of the enraged group agreed that if they had known what they were getting into, they would have canceled their trip.

Norwegian Cruise Line returned Fox News’ request for comment with the following statement regarding the construction:

"At Norwegian Cruise Line, we continuously aim to offer the best vacation experience for all our guests. As part of our Norwegian Edge program, Norwegian Sun is currently undergoing enhancements to better serve our guests. The program is a significant investment designed to ensure every ship across the fleet delivers a consistently high-quality experience to all of our guests," a representative said. "While we do our utmost to minimize any impact on the guest experience when these enhancements are taking place, we recognize that in this situation our guests have experienced some inconvenience."

"As a gesture of our gratitude for our guests' patience and understanding, we will be extending a future cruise credit of 25% of their cruise fare paid, which can be applied towards another cruise of their choice from now through March 31, 2019," they added.

Whether the Norwegian Sun passengers take the cruise line up on the offer, their vocal greivances are the latest complaints to make headlines. In January, Breakaway cruise passengers considered suing after the ship sailed through the worst of Winter Storm Grayson. Days later, an Iowa family claimed a Norwegian Cruise employee sexually assaulted their 12-year-old daughter while she slept.